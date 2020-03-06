PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Universities in Philadelphia are taking precautionary measures against the coronavirus. University officials are looking into all options to keep their students safe, including moving classes online.
Online classes have already started for students who are returning from Temple University’s Japan campus. Students from Temple’s Rome campus will begin online classes on Monday.
Those students are being urged to self-monitor for 14 days after returning to the United States.
Raymond Betzner, assistant vice president of university communication, says they are also preparing Temple professors to move classes online at the North Philadelphia and Ambler campuses in the event of a coronavirus outbreak.
The University of Pennsylvania says they are looking into all options, including the possibility of online classes.
La Salle University Strategic Communications Senior Director Chris Vito tells CBS3 the university is taking all necessary measures to ensure they are prepared.
