



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mayor Jim Kenney and health officials will give an update on the city’s coronavirus preparations. A press conference will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at City Hall.

Officials are expected to share information on how the city prepares to respond to the virus.

This comes after Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed an emergency disaster declaration after announcing two presumed positive coronavirus cases in the state this morning.

Officials say the infected adult from Wayne County had recently traveled to a country where Covid-19 is present. The other patient, an adult from Delaware County, was in part of the United States where the virus is present.

Those two patients are quarantined to their homes and officials say they are doing well.

The CDC expects cases to continue to be confirmed in the upcoming days and weeks but wants everyone to take action to help prevent the spread of the virus.

They say due to the “rapidly changing” nature of the spread around the world, families need to be prepared.

You can watch Mayor Jim Kenney’s press conference on CBSN Philly at 2 p.m.