PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The NBA is being proactive as coronavirus continues to spread across the United States. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the league has sent a memo to teams telling them to prepare to play games without fans, should it come to that.
Sources: The NBA has sent a memo to its franchises explaining that, due to coronavirus outbreak, teams should be preparing to play games without fans in attendance and identifying “essential staff” present for these games — should it be necessary.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 7, 2020
Nothing is set in stone at this point but Charania says teams have been told to identify “essential staff” that would be necessary to still play games. The difference being, the stands would be empty.
The Sixers have 19 games remaining in the regular season, with 11 of those being at the Wells Fargo Center.
Locally, there have been presumed positive coronavirus cases in Delaware County, Pennsylvania and Camden County, New Jersey.
