



MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — Delaware County officials are meeting to talk about a local presumed positive case of coronavirus. Officials say they learned of the presumed positive case in Delaware County at the same time the public did, when Gov. Tom Wolf announced it at a 9:30 a.m. press conference.

They quickly coordinated a meeting at the Delaware County Courthouse to discuss next steps and their response.

Wolfe announced the infected individual in Delaware County is being self-quarantined at home. They just returned from a trip in the United States where coronavirus is confirmed.

Two days ago, Delaware County officials said they’ve been communicating with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on a daily basis to discuss how to plan for a local outbreak here.

Earlier this week, the county met with police, fire and EMS about the best way to prevent the spread of the disease.

Officials say there is a plan in place for a possible outbreak. They’re also committed to providing all first responders with face masks, which may help when responding to emergency calls involving residents with coronavirus.

Janitorial staff is also wiping down surfaces in public buildings to keep them as germ free as possible.