PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Someone in our area is $1 million richer after a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket was sold in Philadelphia. The winning ticket worth $1 million was sold at TJ’s Food Market at 443 N. 63rd St. in West Philadelphia.
That store earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The winning ticket from the March 5 drawing matched all five numbers — 3-6-18-39-43– to win $1 million. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date.
So far, a winner has not come forward to claim their prize.
