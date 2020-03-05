Comments
MARGATE, N.J. (CBS) — If your bucket list includes an overnight stay at a national historic landmark, get to your computer immediately. You can now make reservations for a stay at Lucy the Elephant in Margate.
It went live on Airbnb at noon.
Lucy and Airbnb are working together to bring more attention to the Jersey Shore landmark.
Three Lucy guests will be able to book one-night stays for March 17, 18 and 19.
Each night is priced at $138, to honor the number of years Lucy has been in the community.
Reservations are first come, first serve.
Click here for more information.
You must log in to post a comment.