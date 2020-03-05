Comments
YEADON, Pa. (CBS) — The Yeadon Police Department made some history Thursday night. The borough swore in its first-ever full-time female officer, Leah Cesanek.
Cesanek returned to the department, where she used to be part-time, after working in Chester County.
“It’s been a dream of mine since I was little to be a police officer and to be a police officer now full-time in this borough that I’ve wanted to be in since I started the job, it’s awesome,” Cesanek said.
The department also gave out four promotions and made three part-time hires.
