PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A memorial vigil was held for slain Philadelphia Police Sgt. Robert Wilson on the fifth anniversary of his death. Family, friends and fellow officers gathered outside the 22nd District Thursday afternoon.
Police say Wilson went into the GameStop at 21st Street and Lehigh Avenue to buy his young son a gift. He tried to stop a robbery in the store and was shot to death.
Wilson’s family is still hurting.
“I don’t like this day. It makes me angry, it makes me sad and I’m tired of feeling pain,” said Wilson’s sister, Shaki’ra Wilson-Burroughs.
Police say Wilson’s bravery saved the lives of others inside the store.
