PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) — Three people are accused of kidnapping a man from North Jersey and driving him to three banks to withdraw money. The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office says 42-year-old Vaughn Caul, of Pine Hill; 53-year-old Dwayne Graham, of Philadelphia; and 25-year-old Jessica O’Donnell, of Woodbury, were arrested for the March 2 incident.
The three suspects have been charged with robbery, kidnapping and other related charges.
According to authorities, Caul, Graham and O’Donnell reportedly kidnapped the victim in Belmar before taking him to two different TD Banks to withdraw money.
At the third TD Bank in Pennsauken on Route 130, the victim was able to pass a note to the teller asking for help, saying the man standing behind him — later identified as Caul — had a gun.
When detectives arrived, they found Caul inside the bank standing behind the victim with a concealed handgun. The prosecutor’s office says officers then found Graham and O’Donnell waiting across the street in the vehicle they allegedly forced the victim into.
Caul, Graham and O’Donnell have been remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility.
