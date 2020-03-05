Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 21-year-old man was shot and killed in South Philadelphia. The shooting happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Thursday on the 900 block of South 22nd Street in South Philly’s Graduate Hospital neighborhood.
Police say the victim was shot multiple times throughout the body. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:48 p.m.
No arrests have been made.
An investigation is ongoing.
