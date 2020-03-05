PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — South Philadelphia residents are present at Mayor Jim Kenney’s budget address to confront him regarding a potential safe injection site in the city. The mayor is presenting his proposed budget for the upcoming year and five-year plan to City Council Thursday at City Hall.
RIGHT NOW: South Philly neighbors pack @PhillyMayor's budget address to confront him on the Safe Injection Sites. @SteveLindsayCBS pic.twitter.com/4BZXxUTybo
— Steve Lindsay CBSPhilly (@SteveLindsayCBS) March 5, 2020
It’s no surprise South Philly residents showed up to the budget address. Over the weekend, safe injection site protesters vowed to keep up the pressure in order to keep safe injection sites out of South Philadelphia and other neighborhoods in the city.
“There is no victory dance in City Hall,” Stand Up South Philly and Take Our Streets Back founder Anthony Giordano said over the weekend. “We’ll follow you through the ends of the earth, we’ll follow you to any neighborhood.”
Plans to put a safe injection site in Constitution Health Plaza were canceled last week following the uproar in the community.
