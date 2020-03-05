PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney gave his budget address to the City Council on Thursday. It’s the mayor’s first budget address of his second term.

A highlight of the address is the administration’s botched attempt to open a safe injection site in South Philadelphia.

The mayor’s prepared remarked is 17 pages long and lists the items in his $5 billion budget.

The mayor has taken a lot of heat over the safe injection site and that continued Thursday during his budget address.

Protesters and South Philadelphia residents lined the balcony of council chambers as the mayor gave his address.

They pressured the administration to reverse its decision to open a safe injection site on South Broad Street in the Constitution Health Plaza.

.@JimFKenney is delivering his 5th budget to @PhiladelphiaGov City Council. The $5.2 billion proposal includes additional money for community college scholarships, violence reduction, and drug use prevention. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/bB6ir4UEBq — Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) March 5, 2020

While they were successful, the mayor is promising to open other injection sites.

He’s proposing $2.3 million to expand prevention efforts.

“I refuse to look another parent in the face and tell them I didn’t do everything I could to try and keep their child alive long enough to survive their disease,” Kenney said in his remarks.

He also proposed free tuition at the Community College of Philadelphia with $63 million in scholarships.

“Building off our historic investments in quality pre-K and the School District of Philadelphia over the last four years, the time has come to strengthen the pre-K to College continuum in our city,” Kenney said. “A postsecondary degree or credential is essential for the good-paying jobs of today and tomorrow, yet the rising cost of higher education and the student debt crisis have made it virtually unattainable for far too many of our students, especially students of color. The Catto Scholarship will change these circumstances, putting Catto Scholars on a path to prosperity. At the same time, it will strengthen our economy since increasing two- and four-year college degree attainment is a major driver of inclusive, economic growth.”