PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After 11 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, left tackle Jason Peters is a free agent. The Eagles said in a statement Thursday that both sides agreed that Peters will enter the free agent market.
The Eagles will remain in contact with the 38-year-old Peters during the process.
“We are appreciative of everything Jason has contributed to the organization over the last 11 seasons in Philadelphia, including building a first-ballot Hall of Fame career and helping us win our first Super Bowl Championship,” the organization said in a statement. “Jason has been an incredible leader and person both on and off the field.”
Peters signed a one-year contract prior to the 2019 season. The Birds drafted his heir apparent last year, taking offensive tackle Andre Dillard in the first round.
Peters, a nine-time Pro Bowler, came over to the Eagles in 2009 following a trade with the Buffalo Bills.
