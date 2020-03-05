Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia-based coffee roaster La Colombe is now selling self-heating coffee cans. The cans are activated with a twist and heat up in two minutes, offering coffee lovers hot coffee on-the-go, wherever.
“Perfect for long car rides, camping trips, or whatever you want it to be perfect for,” La Colombe said in an Instagram post.
The self-heating coffee cans come in Brazilian and Brazilian Milk + Sugar. They are exclusively sold at the La Colombe Fishtown location on Frankford Avenue.
You must log in to post a comment.