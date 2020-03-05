PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers’ organizational depth will be put to the test over the next month. James van Riemsdyk will miss four to six weeks because of a broken right index finger suffered blocking a shot in Wednesday night’s 5-2 win over Washington Capitals.

Van Riemsdyk took a shot to the hand from Washington Capitals defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler during the first period Wednesday and immediately went to the locker room. He did not return.

Van Riemsdyk has 19 goals and 21 assists for 40 points in 65 games this season. He has been on the Flyers’ third line during their winning streak to vault them up the standings.

“He’s an elite player in this league,” Flyers center Kevin Hayes said. “There’s a reason why he scores 25-plus every year. He brings a lot to this team.”

Joel Farabee was recalled from Lehigh Valley to replace van Riemsdyk beginning Thursday against Carolina.

“We have guys in the minors that have played a lot of games this year that have contributed, and I’m expecting the same thing,” Hayes said.

Travis Konecny, who scored his 24th of the season Wednesday, credited van Riemsdyk for his role in beating the Capitals.

“It’s tough to see JVR go out of the game like that, but that just gives us an opportunity to step up for him and reward him for a big block there for us,” Konecny said. “It’s one of those things it hits him the wrong way, but you never know if it got through. It’s something you’ve got to do and it maybe helped us win the game.”

