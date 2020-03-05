



ASTON, Pa. (CBS) — Some of our young friends with special needs are getting the red carpet treatment. They are the guests of honor at a night to shine in Delaware County.

A Delaware County group known for its philanthropic work is at it again. They’ve organized an evening of fun for more than 100 children with special needs.

Families get to walk on the red carpet, take photos and grab a gift of their choice before heading off to play.

It’s a rare night out for 2-year-old Sydney.

More than 100 children with different disabilities will also come out for an evening of fun.

“I have one friend whose daughter has this very rare syndrome and she’ll be here,” Sydney’s mother, Erin Gelman, said. “These kids are just kids. They’re just kids, they want to have fun and play. They don’t want to be seen as just a disability.”

In addition to helping children facing health issues like cancer, the Delco Group takes pride in giving back to the community. And seeing smiles on faces like Sydney’s makes it all worth it.

“The foundation that we were found on was to embody what we think Delaware County is,” John Port said. “Delco is an area where everybody has each other’s back, and we feel like this is a really good way to show it.”

On Thursday night, parents can let their hair down.

Children of all ages have been invited. There are games that will suit everyone at the event.