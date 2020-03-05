Crews Battle 2-Alarm Fire In Atlantic City

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – An investigation is underway into the cause of a fire in Atlantic City. An Eyewitness News viewer sent video of the fire on Florida Avenue.

The flames broke out around midnight on Thursday.

It fire reached two alarms before crews placed it under control.

One person was rescued and is getting help from the Red Cross.

