Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia health officials are investigating a second person for a possible case of coronavirus. There are currently no confirmed cases in Philadelphia.
The Health Department says the risk of infection for the average Philadelphian is very low.
Coronavirus Reality Check: How Worried Should You Be?
In New Jersey, there have been two presumptive coronavirus cases in the state. The patients’ samples have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.
The virus has killed 12 people in the United States so far.
You must log in to post a comment.