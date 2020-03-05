



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The coronavirus outbreak has prompted the Environmental Protection Agency to release a list of approved disinfectants to use to combat the virus. The EPA says the products on the list were identified by the agency’s Emerging Viral Pathogen program.

According to the EPA, coronavirus is an enveloped virus, which the agency says is one of the easiest types of viruses to kill with the right disinfectants.

“Using the correct disinfectant is an important part of preventing and reducing the spread of illnesses along with other critical aspects such as hand washing,” EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said. “There is no higher priority for the Trump Administration than protecting the health and safety of Americans. EPA is providing this important information in a public and transparent manner on disinfectant products to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

Products on the list include bleach-based and other types of cleaners from companies such as Clorox and Lysol. It also includes several disinfecting disposable wipes.

To see the EPA’s full registered list, click here.