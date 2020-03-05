CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Firefighters Contain Lower Chichester Township Vehicle Fire 

Comments
LOWER CHICHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A car fire temporarily shut down a road in Delaware County on Wednesday night. Volunteer firefighters were caught on camera battling the fire in Lower Chichester Township.
The intersection of Ridge Road and Market Street was temporarily closed around 8 p.m. last night. It has since reopened.
There are no reported injuries, but the car looks to be a total loss.
