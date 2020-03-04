WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A high school student in Delaware is in police custody after allegedly bringing a handgun to school. Concord High School officials say the firearm was spotted by a teacher after it allegedly slipped out of a student’s backpack.
The student quickly picked up the gun and bag, and walked out of the building, officials say.
He allegedly ditched the gun near Naamans Road, where troopers and canine officers are searching for it.
Principal Mark Mayer says other students were not aware of the incident.
“While there is no indication that the student planned to use the gun in school nor planned to reveal it in any way, it is nonetheless extremely upsetting and inappropriate. School is NO PLACE for a weapon of any kind,” Mayer said in a letter to the community.
