BURLINGTON CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A simple request for help turned into a special day for a local World War II veteran in South Jersey. The family of Burlington County resident Sgt. Tony Baldorossi says the ailing veteran has been “under the weather” lately.

So they asked for an escort to take him on what could be his last look around his beloved hometown with an important stop at the World War II memorial across from City Hall.

Police Chief John Fine arranged for a little more than that.

“It’s just unbelievable. I can’t believe that they all did this. They just planned this within a few hours so thank you,” granddaughter Michelle Smith said.

Organizers say family members were overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support.