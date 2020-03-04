Comments
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A 58-year-old South Jersey man is custody and facing charges for allegedly following a car filled with teenage girls in Washington Township. Gary Galinkin was charged with stalking, endangering a child and harassment.
Police say he followed the girls in his pickup truck from a Wawa on Hurfville-Cross Keys Road for nearly five miles.
The girls told police they were concerned for their safety and drove to the police department.
Galinkin was arrested after an investigation.
