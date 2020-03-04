WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Road crews in Wildwood are busy repairing Rio Grande Avenue in time for Memorial Day weekend. Officials announced a major project to Wildwood’s gateway on Rio Grande Avenue and a contest to rename the road.
The improvements are expected to aid with flooding problems and allow for better traffic flow.
Wildwood leaders have launched an online survey to come up with alternative names.
“We believe the improvements lend themselves to renaming the new gateway into our island,” Mayor Pete Byron said. “While the current name Rio Grande Ave. (Rt. 47) has been in place for a long time, it’s hardly a name that represents the entryway to one of the greatest seaside towns in the world.”
The person who submits the winning name will receive a prize package with passes to Wildwood attractions worth almost $800.
You can enter the contest by clicking here.
