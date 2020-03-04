RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA (CBS) — Radnor Township police say a rare Alligator Gar fish was found dead in a local pond this week. The fish is commonly found in the Gulf of Mexico.
Police say the fish was found dead by a township resident in the pond at Fenimore Park.
According to the PA @fishandboat Commission, the fish could not sustain in such cold water. The rare find was turned over to them for preservation and educational purposes. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/FnDywUvTra
— RadnorPD (@RadnorPD) March 4, 2020
Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission officials say the fish could not sustain living in such cold water. The fish was turned over to them for educational purposes, police say.
“Looking for a place to relocate your rare pet? Our parks are not the best option, but give us a call and we’ll provide you with some resources that may help!” Radnor Township wrote on Facebook.
There is no word on how the fish got in the pond.
