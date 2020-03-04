CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA (CBS) — Radnor Township police say a rare Alligator Gar fish was found dead in a local pond this week. The fish is commonly found in the Gulf of Mexico.

Police say the fish was found dead by a township resident in the pond at Fenimore Park.

Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission officials say the fish could not sustain living in such cold water. The fish was turned over to them for educational purposes, police say.

“Looking for a place to relocate your rare pet? Our parks are not the best option, but give us a call and we’ll provide you with some resources that may help!” Radnor Township wrote on Facebook.

There is no word on how the fish got in the pond.

