CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking for a man wanted for an unusual attack at a North Philadelphia gas station. The suspect is accused of ordering his dog to attack a good Samaritan.

Surveillance video showed the suspect taking his dog out of his SUV early Tuesday morning.

The dog then attacked a 62-year-old man in the middle of Broad Street.

(Credit: Philadelphia Police Department)

Police say it all started after the suspect got into an argument with a woman and the other man tried to intervene.

The victim was treated for dog bites on his leg.

Comments