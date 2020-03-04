Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking for a man wanted for an unusual attack at a North Philadelphia gas station. The suspect is accused of ordering his dog to attack a good Samaritan.
Surveillance video showed the suspect taking his dog out of his SUV early Tuesday morning.
The dog then attacked a 62-year-old man in the middle of Broad Street.
Police say it all started after the suspect got into an argument with a woman and the other man tried to intervene.
The victim was treated for dog bites on his leg.
