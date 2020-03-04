BREAKING:New Jersey Officials Announce First Presumptive Positive Coronavirus Case
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man was shot multiple times and killed inside of a North Philadelphia home Wednesday night. The shooting happened on the 2300 block of North Beechwood Street, just after 7:30 p.m.

Police say the approximately 40-year-old man was shot multiple times in the head, back and abdomen.

He was transported to Temple University Hospital and was pronounced dead just before 8 p.m.

No arrests have been made.

An investigation continues.

