Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man was shot multiple times and killed inside of a North Philadelphia home Wednesday night. The shooting happened on the 2300 block of North Beechwood Street, just after 7:30 p.m.
Police say the approximately 40-year-old man was shot multiple times in the head, back and abdomen.
He was transported to Temple University Hospital and was pronounced dead just before 8 p.m.
No arrests have been made.
An investigation continues.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.