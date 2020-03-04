PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say Dobbins High School was evacuated twice after fires were set in the girls and boys bathrooms and a smoke bomb went off. Firefighters were called to the school on the 2100 block of West Lehigh Avenue in North Philadelphia, shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say the school was initially evacuated after the fires were set in the fifth-floor bathrooms. After the fires were put out, the students were allowed back in the building.
They then had to evacuate again because of a smoke bomb.
A teacher who tried to extinguish the smoke bomb was transported to Temple University Hospital. There were no injuries to students reported.
Police say the fire was declared an arson and an arrest has been made. There’s no word on whether the person arrested is a student.
Philadelphia School District officials say they are cooperating with the police investigation. The district says it is looking into several students and how they are involved in today’s incident.
School has resumed for the day and students and teachers are back in class.
