PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner and a new report ranks Philadelphia the nation’s third-best city to celebrate in. WalletHub released 2020’s Best Cities for St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations earlier this week.
The report examined 17 metrics across 200 of the nation’s largest cities to determine which were the best places to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
The metrics included Irish pubs and restaurants, lowest price for three-star hotels on St. Patrick’s Day, weather forecast and average beer cost.
Philadelphia was ranked the third-best city to celebrate the day overall and fifth in number of Irish pubs and restaurants.
Chicago was named the No. 1 city for St. Patrick’s Day festivities and Boston came in second.
