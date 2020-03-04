Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Cadbury has announced the top finalists for its “Bunny Tryouts” and one of the animals is from Pennsylvania. Conswala the Llama, from York Springs, is a registered therapy llama and regularly visits senior centers and even consoles people at funerals.
Her owner says she is a quirky and whimsical no-drama llama who makes everybody smile.
Conswala is among 10 animals vying to be in this year’s Cadbury Clucking Bunny Easter commercial.
Voting is open now through March 18 and the winner will be announced March 24.
Click here to vote.
