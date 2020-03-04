Comments
DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Health officials in Delaware are investigating a mumps outbreak among school-age children in New Castle County. Delaware Division of Public Health officials say the county has seven confirmed cases and two probable cases.
The confirmed cases include five people from William Penn High School, one from George Read Middle School and one from St. Georges Technical High School, officials say.
Officials say the impacted school districts and the health department are working together to help limit the spread of mumps and identify other potential cases.
A mumps outbreak is classified by three or more confirmed cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
