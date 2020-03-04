Comments
DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Restaurants and beer gardens in Delaware are becoming more pet friendly. On Tuesday, Gov. John Carney signed a bill into law that allows dogs in outdoor seating areas.
Under the law, dogs must be leashed and businesses must abide by health regulations and cleanliness rules.
“I was shocked to hear that pets couldn’t accompany their owners to restaurants after years of this policy not being enforced. Many, including myself, had no idea this policy existed,” House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf, who sponsored the bill, told Delaware Business Now.
