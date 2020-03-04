



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The coronavirus continues to spread in the United States. It’s now confirmed in 130 people in 16 states and the death toll has climbed to 11. Most of the fatalities are linked to a nursing home outside Seattle.

There are an untold number of potential cases pending. Those exact numbers aren’t reported by most health departments, but Philadelphia does.

On Wednesday, officials announced another potential case in the city. There are no results yet on the case but there are new developments across the county.

New Hampshire health investigators say an employee at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, who tested positive for coronavirus after traveling to Italy, attended a private event over the weekend despite having been directed to self-isolate.

In Washington state, an Amazon employee is in quarantine after testing positive. A Washington nursing home remains the epicenter of the outbreak, where there have been five confirmed coronavirus deaths.

The facility is now tied to a case across the country — a North Carolina resident who visited the facility and then flew back east.

President Donald Trump and health officials met with airline CEOs to discuss what the industry is doing to control the virus’ spread and how they’re reaching out to passengers on the flight to North Carolina.

“My understanding is we have the manifest. Now, the trick is to go and find them and that’s why we’re having this discussion,” CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said.

In New York City, there’s a coronavirus cluster centering around a 50-year-old lawyer who is hospitalized.

“His wife tested positive, his 20-year-old son tested positive, his daughter tested positive and the neighbor who drove him to the hospital also tested positive,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

The children’s schools and hundreds who attend synagogue with the family have been told to self-quarantine.

In Los Angeles, officials announced several new cases.

“We know of an assumed known exposure source for all six of the new cases we’re announcing today. This means we still don’t have known cases of community transmission,” said Barbara Ferrer, with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Los Angeles County has announced a state of emergency with the new confirmed cases. Businesses and schools around the country continue to temporarily close and more airlines are canceling flights.