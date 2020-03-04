PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia community members protested before a major Philadelphia schools meeting in Kensington on Wednesday night. The public is weighing in on a comprehensive plan that could reshape the School District of Philadelphia.

A school district spokesperson says they want the community to know they have a voice and that the district is listening.

Protesters do not want Sheppard Middle School to close and they have suggestions for how it can remain open, including adding a pre-K and fifth grade in order to increase enrollment.

Their goal is to make this process seamless for the families that will be affected.

Study, plan and implement — those are the three stages of each cycle. Right now, the district is in Stage 1.

“You assess the state of the district, looking to see where there’s potential growth or a need to consolidate some of the schools to see where we can best serve the students and their families,” School District of Philadelphia spokesperson Monica Lewis said.

The district’s Comprehensive School Planning Review — or CSPR — includes community input forums. Cycle 1 community meetings include 21 schools spread across three areas of the city.

Study Area 1 focuses on South Philadelphia, where a meeting was held Tuesday night. Area 2 concentrates on North Philadelphia — that was held Wednesday night at Roberto Clemente Middle School. Area 3 detailing West Philadelphia will be held on Thursday at Overbrook High School.

Teachers, parents and students from Sheppard Middle School, which has seen declining enrollment, protested ahead of Wednesday’s meeting.

“We love our community here and we don’t want the school to close,” Sheppard Middle School teacher Colleen Lutz said. “It’s for the kids. It’s really all about the kids.”

Lutz hopes the district will keep the middle school open. It’s the second time the school is on the chopping block.

The planning committees that will listen to comments then get back to the district are made up of an array of principals, parents and community members.

The goal of CSPR is to optimize the use of school buildings citywide and have better support for academic programs that prepare students for college.

Solutions could include construction or renovation of buildings or consolidating the student population.

There will be a second round of discussions in April. Recommendations will be sent to the district in June.