PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An American Airlines flight heading to San Juan, Puerto Rico had to be diverted back to Philadelphia International Airport due to an odor in the cabin. Flight 1496 took off around 9:15 a.m. for San Juan before returning.
The airline said the flight landed without incident around 9:45 a.m. and passengers were able to leave the plane.
Passengers will board a new plane and are scheduled to take off around 1 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
