READING, Pa. (CBS) — Officials say two people have died and a firefighter was injured in a house fire in Reading Wednesday night. It happened on the 700 block of Schuylkill Avenue.
First responders were dispatched to the house fire shortly after 9 p.m.
Authorities say two people inside the home have died. A firefighter was also injured after falling through the upper floor of the home.
The firefighter’s condition is not known at this time.
There is no word on the victims’ identities.
The cause of the fire is unknown. The blaze was placed under control at 9:58 p.m.
