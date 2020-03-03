UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Two Upper Darby police officers made a special delivery on Tuesday. Police say Officers Matthew Rugh and Dave Cullen helped to deliver a baby on West Chester Pike.
Superintendent Bernhardt would like to welcome into the world baby William Orlando. Officers Matthew Rugh, and Dave Cullen helped mom safely deliver baby William today on West Chester Pike. Now referred to as Uncles, Matt and Dave said mom and baby William are both doing fine. pic.twitter.com/p08VsYLTtJ
— Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) March 3, 2020
“Superintendent Bernhardt would like to welcome into the world baby William Orlando. Officers Matthew Rugh, and Dave Cullen helped mom safely deliver baby William today on West Chester Pike,” police tweeted.
The officers are now referred to as William’s “uncles.”
Mom and Baby William are both doing fine.
