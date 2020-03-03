



CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A mother is on a mission to stop hazing rituals at colleges and universities after her son was a victim in a case that rocked our region. On Tuesday, Timothy Piazza’s mother brought her anti-hazing campaign to South Jersey.

“This is our last family picture taken on Jan. 2nd 2017 at the Rose Bowl,” Evelyn Piazza said.

In a heart-wrenching presentation to students at Rutgers University’s Camden campus, Piazza shared details surrounding the tragic loss of her son.

“What I want you to do is put yourself in our shoes,” Piazza said.

Nineteen-year-old Timothy Piazza suffered a life-ending fall during a fraternity hazing ritual at Penn State University in 2017.

The college sophomore drank at least 18 alcoholic drinks in an hour-and-a-half before suffering catastrophic injuries in a fall down a set of stairs. He died two days later.

His mother is making it her mission to stop hazing on college campuses, by telling her very personal story.

“In a small room, a surgeon and a nurse tell them that their son’s brain injury is non-recoverable. They feel the world stop,” she said.

This presentation was sponsored by the Rutgers-Camden chapter of Sigma Delta Tau. The sorority is hoping this gut-wrenching account of Piazza and her family’s loss resonates with students.

“It was so powerful, I could not sit there and imagine what she was feeling. Her words impacted me so much,” Rachel Pancoast said.

“I thought it was a great message. I think it’s a motivational way to change Greek life in every campus around the United States,” Anthony Wadja said.

Piazza is speaking at colleges around the country on behalf of hundreds of families whose children have been impacted by hazing.

Her anti-hazing message can’t bring her son back, but she’s hoping to save the lives of others by telling her story.

“A tradition should never be a dangerous night of passage. Hazing is a cycle of abuse where the abused later becomes the abuser,” she said. “Please take these words back to your organizations and across your campus and put an end to hazing. Hazing has no place on your campus.”

University officials urge students to call 911 in an emergency and to report hazing wherever it occurs.