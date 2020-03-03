WEST GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A motel standoff ended with a major arrest in Chester County. It unfolded at the Quality Inn on the 900 block of South High Street in West Goshen Township.

According to authorities, a Matthew Moser had barricaded himself in a room here since early Tuesday morning.

Authorities say Moser was wanted for the murder of a woman that occurred earlier in the week in Caernavon Township, Lancaster County.

“The Pennsylvania State Police engaged in a thorough and successful investigation. They were able to diffuse a life-threatening situation where dozens of people could have been hurt. We are grateful for their work, along with joint efforts from the West Goshen and Westtown East Goshen Police Departments to bring this case to a swift and safe conclusion,” Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said in a statement.

Motel guests say they saw Moser check in late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

Guests staying at the motel say they weren’t aware anything was going on until this afternoon when it was made suddenly very clear.

“About one o’clock and a SWAT guy and officers knocked on the door and said you gotta go,” motel guest Kenneth McLaughlin said.

It was an afternoon wake-up call for guests at the Quality Inn and Suites on South High Street.

“The side door opened and 10 state police in full riot gear came out of it. Someone came out with a badge and said you gotta leave,” long-term resident Greg Jordan said.

Heavy fatigues and heavy machinery quickly filled the parking lot.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers had attempted to serve an arrest warrant to Moser, who was staying at the hotel. It was in relation to a Lancaster County homicide.

Moser responded by barricading himself inside the room for hours.

By 7 p.m., the scene cooled down.

“The subject is in custody. There is no threat to the public,” Trooper Kelly MacIntyre said.

Eyewitness News caught a glimpse of Moser as he was taken away by ambulance with what appeared to be a towel or bandage over the top of his face.

Sources confirm that this is the man at the center of today’s attempt to serve a warrant. Again, he was taken from the scene after many hours of being barricaded inside of the Quality Inn in West Goshen. It appears he has a bandage or towel over the top half of his face. pic.twitter.com/dfihnTFDpJ — Alexandria Hoff (@AlexandriaHoff) March 4, 2020

“I still have my stuff, all my medication is in there,” Jordan said.

Anxious hotel guests waited to see when they could get back in to gather belongings. Many had already booked new accommodations.

Chance Jordan is from Louisiana. He has been working in the West Chester area for weeks. Somehow, this is the second local hotel he’s been evacuated from during his stay.

“The Microtel caught on fire a couple of weeks ago, very unlucky,” Jordan said.

An investigation is ongoing.