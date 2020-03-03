



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The same storm that brought deadly severe weather to parts of Tennessee will continue its track over the Northeast tonight. Currently, the Delaware Valley finds itself under a marginal risk of severe weather, as an area of severe storms of either limited organization and longevity, or very low coverage and marginal intensity, is possible across the area.

Out ahead of the storm, clouds will continue to fill in.

The storm will push through in waves. Showers will start sometime after noon. A brief break in precipitation is expected before the second wave pushes in this evening.

The trailing cold front will likely produce thunderstorms, some of which could be heavy at times.

If severe weather does develop, it will be accompanied by the passage of this front.

Strong and damaging wind gusts are a possibility with any thunderstorm that forms.

There is also an isolated risk for tornadoes and small hail.

The severe weather threat will continue to dwindle as the night wears on.

By daybreak Wednesday, conditions will be dry and blustery.