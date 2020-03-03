CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Roxborough High School has been placed in lock-in status Tuesday following a shooting threat. Philadelphia police say the school received several calls from an unknown person stating they were going to blow up and shoot up the school, which is located on the 6400 block of Ridge Avenue.

The calls came in around 12:30 p.m.

The school was placed on lockdown and they are currently doing a supervised release.

