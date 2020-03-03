Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are on the hunt for a suspect in connection to a pair of robberies in the Fairmount section of the city. According to officials, the robberies happened just a couple blocks from each other.
Police say the suspect pulled a gun on a man and woman on the 800 block of Pennock Street.
Then one week later and just a few blocks away, he allegedly stole two women’s purses as they walked in the area of 25th and Parrish Streets.
The suspect is being described as a black male in his late-30s to early-40s, 6 feet tall with a medium build, thick beard, wearing dark-colored clothing and a knit hat.
If you recognize that man, give Philadelphia police a call at 215-686-8477.
