Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police hope surveillance video helps them catch the gunmen wanted in a shooting at a West Philadelphia corner market. It happened Monday night at 54th Street and Wyalusing Avenue.
The two suspects opened the door, started firing and ran off.
Police say an 18-year-old man was the target. He was shot five times and is in critical condition.
A store employee was shot in the leg and crawled to safety.
Police say one of the suspects was wearing unique pants.
“He had dark pants but he had a reflective — some type of reflective patch on the bottom right leg of his pants,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Frank Milillo said.
You must log in to post a comment.