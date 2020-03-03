Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for a gunman after a 33-year-old man was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. According to police, it happened on the 3100 block of Custer Street just after 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say the 33-year-old victim suffered gunshot wounds to the chest, lower back and leg.
He was rushed to Temple University Hospital by police and was pronounced dead a short time later.
So far, no arrests have been made.
