PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s City Council says it has a plan to lift 100,000 residents out of poverty by 2024. A special committee unveiled the Philadelphia Anti-Poverty Action and Investment Plan on Tuesday.
The plan includes a push to raise the minimum wage to at least $10 an hour.
The plan also calls for new spending and partnerships with the private sector.
Philadelphia’s poverty rate is nearly 25% — the highest among large cities in America.
“One out of every four Philadelphians lives in poverty,” Council President Darrell Clarke said in a statement. “That is unacceptable. For the last year, our Special Committee has met with residents and stakeholders across the city, listening to their best ideas to create jobs and lift people out of poverty. The result is our Action Plan, a public-private partnership with actionable steps and a mission: Lift 100,000 Philadelphians out of poverty by 2024.”
Clarke calls the plan the city’s “moonshot.”
