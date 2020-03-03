Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Did you know that the tuba is the lowest pitched brass instrument? It also weighs between 25 and 30 pounds.
While the tuba player might sit in the back with the orchestra, Pat Gallen is putting the instrument front and center on this week’s Pat Does That with the help of a special musician.
It’s unlikely the Philadelphia Orchestra needs any help sounding better, but they still invited Gallen to join them for a day.
And the results were as you can imagine.
Watch the video above to see Pat attempt to learn how to play the tuba.
