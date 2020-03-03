PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is recovering after being shot during an attempted robbery in Philadelphia’s Manayunk neighborhood, officials say. Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 100 block of Green Lane just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say a 34-year-old man was shot once in the leg, but he was able to walk a block back to his home before officers arrived on the scene.

“The 34 year old victim stated while walking on the 100 block of Green Lane, he was approached by a male who announced a robbery, for some reason the perpetrator fired three shots, striking the victim one time in the leg,” Chief Insp. Scott Small said.

The gunman reportedly fled the scene without taking anything from he man.

The victim described the suspect as about 5-foot-6, wearing a black hat and black puffy coat.

Investigators are interviewing the victim as well as witnesses in the area who did report hearing three shots.

They are also looking at surveillance video from cameras and businesses in the area in hopes that it captured the suspect running away or some part of the shooting.