



READING, Pa. (CBS) — A man wanted by the FBI and Reading police was taken into custody Tuesday morning. The FBI tweeted that 38-year-old Rafael Vega-Rodriguez, of Reading, Pennsylvania, was taken into custody overnight in Lancaster County.

Police say around midnight Sunday, Vega-Rodriguez shot at FBI agents on the 300 block of West Greenwich Street.

#Breaking: Rafael Vega-Rodriguez of #ReadingPa was taken into custody overnight in Leola, Lancaster County, Pa. More information on the arrest to follow. — FBI Philadelphia (@FBIPhiladelphia) March 3, 2020

Agents returned fire, and one of Rodriguez’s accomplices was shot. He was taken to the hospital and his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

No FBI agents were injured during Sunday night’s shooting or Monday’s events.

CBS3’s Alecia Reid reports there were at least five blasts that sounded like dynamite on Gordon Street where authorities believed Rodriguez was holed up. The FBI had been canvassing a home on Gordon Street since Sunday night, but after going inside they found he was not in the house.

FBI set off what sounds like dynamite (at least 4) as they try to get whoever they’re after to come out of 541 Gordon street. Hours later neighbors can’t go home and are getting frustrated. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/vMFbEtUMIL — Alecia Reid (@alecia__reid) March 2, 2020

United States Attorney William McSwain said neighbors were not in any danger.

Multiple streets around Schuylkill Avenue and west Greenwich Street were closed through Monday afternoon.

Frustration began to brew among neighbors who were trying to figure out what was happening.

Whoever was home was not allowed to come out and whoever was outside had to stay outside. That had been the case since Monday morning.

No further information on the incident is available at this time.