



LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) — Family members are demanding answers after one of their own was killed in a hit-and-run in Bucks County. Police in Middletown Township say 29-year-old Alexandra Ridgway was hit by multiple vehicles Monday morning as she was walking along Route 1.

Investigators were back at the scene Tuesday afternoon, trying to piece together what happened. In the meantime, Ridgway’s family is still trying to process this tragedy.

At this point, they have more questions than answers.

“Why did you not stop to see if you could help? Why? Accidents happen, but why did you not stop?” said Lisa Janda, Ridgway’s cousin.

Janda says nobody stopped to help her when Ridgway needed it most.

“It’s just a tragedy. She was such a sweet girl. She worked in home health care. She did everything she could to help other people,” Janda said.

Police say Ridgway was killed early Monday morning as she was walking along the southbound lanes of Route 1 in Langhorne, near Neshaminy High School. They say she was hit by multiple cars but no one stopped to help her.

“Nobody stopped. It doesn’t say much for humanity that no one stopped,” said Bill Helstrom, who lives near the site of the hit-and-run.

Investigators were back in the neighborhood Tuesday.

Police say they have three vehicles in their possession that drove through the crash site, but they say none of the vehicles was the one that made the initial impact.

They say it was likely a truck that initially hit Ridgway.

“Somebody should’ve stopped. It’s disheartening to see that,” Helstrom said.

Meanwhile, Ridgway’s family created a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses. In less than 24 hours, they were able to raise over $10,000.

Janda says she’s grateful.

“On behalf of my family, I would like to thank everyone that donated to that to help my aunt and cousins out with funeral expenses,” she said. “It does mean a lot there is some kindness and humanity left.”

Police are asking anyone who was in the area of Route 1 near the Turnpike Interchange around 3:30 a.m. Monday to give them a call at 215-750-3800.