SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — A woman says she was approached by a man she feared had bad intentions while she shopped at a Target store in Delaware County. She now has a warning for others.

Outside of the Springfield Mall Target on a busy Monday morning, a Delaware County mom says she panicked, fearing the worst when a man aggressively approached her.

She says he wouldn’t back off while peppering her with questions. She wrote about the encounter on Facebook as a warning shot to other moms who shop here.

“I don’t know what I would have done,” one shopper said.

News of the incident stunned some shoppers.

“It’s always best to assume the worst so you could be prepared — at least try to,” said West Philadelphia resident Vickey Obeng.

The woman, whose identity we’re withholding, says she was able to separate herself from the man with a shopping cart. She then reached for her mace, which she didn’t have to use. The man took off running.

Women Eyewitness News chatted with sorted through how they’d react.

“Honestly, I don’t know,” said West Philadelphia resident Nadeevah. “I’ve been in that situation. It happens, I’m not sure what I would do in that moment.”

Springfield Mall managers were irritated by CBS3’s presence, kicking us off the property.

Police took a report on the incident Tuesday morning. People think posting about the incident was the right thing to do.

“Good, she’s letting everybody know to watch out for your surroundings,” a shopper named Cheryl said.

Police say, from the video surveillance they reviewed, they have determined there does not appear to be a crime.

Still, they are trying to find out the man’s identity to find out what his intentions were.